Architectural Digest was given a tour inside Devin's home in February. During the tour, he praised the Clements crew, which happens to be the same crew that decorated his supermodel girlfriend's home. Kathleen and Tommy Clements of Clements Design designed the magnificent mansion.

Other high-profile celebrities who have used the service of the mother-son partnership include Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Jessica Alba, and Kris Jenner. So it wouldn't be a surprise if Devin received advice from one of the A-list celebrities to use the service of the decorators.

“I consider myself fortunate to be surrounded by people with great style. Whenever I walk into my friends’ homes, I’m like a sponge, asking questions and absorbing what I see,'' Devintold Architectural Digest. Devin's interest and curiosity are now on full display in his swanky Arizona mansion.