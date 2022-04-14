Carrie Underwood Stuns In Tight Denim Minidress

Geri Green

Carrie Underwood is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a tight denim minidress while announcing her new music. The country singer, 39, is fresh from snagging more awards at the CMT Music Awards this year, although it was a little before the star-studded night that she posted to announce her upcoming album Denim & Rhinestones.

Posting for her 10 million+ followers, the "Cry Pretty" hitmaker wowed with her album cover, showing off her ageless good looks and definitely matching her dress to the album title.

Stuns On New Album Cover

Scroll for the look. Carrie has been making style headlines of late, with 2022 seeing her in luxury Dolce & Gabbana, but there was a more pared-down feel as she rocked a multi-tonal denim outfit shouting out her new EP.

The American Idol winner wowed as she wore a segmented and strapless minidress in denim, going belted but low down and accessorizing her dress with a matching jacket, worn off the shoulder. The snazzy ensemble highlighted the blonde's gym-honed body and toned shoulders, with a manicure, glittery jewelry, and long flowing locks adding extra glam. Carrie posed amid a sparkly purple backdrop, with a direct gaze captivating the eye.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the mom of two wrote: "I can’t wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for Denim & Rhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET! 💜💎 #DenimAndRhinestones." Likes poured in fast, with fellow country singer Jessie James Decker also leaving a like.

Ushering In The 'Fuzzy'

Carrie's album will drop June 10. The "Southbound" singer has also opened up on what fans can expect from her new record, stating: "I feel like people are going to hear everything and [get] some warm fuzzies and hopefully it'll just make people happy to listen to," also adding: "It's a very 'sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room' kind of album."

'Ghost Story' Already Out

One track from the EP, "Ghost Story," is already out. "It just didn't sound like anything else that's on the radio right now," Carrie said regarding her fondness of the track. "And I feel like it was a great first choice first single, because I feel like it's enough of hopefully what people like about me. There's some drama. It's a cinematic song. It's a great story song."

For more from Carrie Underwood, just give her Instagram a follow.

