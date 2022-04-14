Carrie Underwood Stuns In Tight Denim Minidress

Carrie Underwood is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a tight denim minidress while announcing her new music. The country singer, 39, is fresh from snagging more awards at the CMT Music Awards this year, although it was a little before the star-studded night that she posted to announce her upcoming album Denim & Rhinestones.

Posting for her 10 million+ followers, the "Cry Pretty" hitmaker wowed with her album cover, showing off her ageless good looks and definitely matching her dress to the album title.