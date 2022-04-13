NBA News: ESPN Insider Shares Details Of Kevin Durant-James Harden 'Conflict' In Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets traded for James Harden last summer with the hope that pairing him with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant would strengthen their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. However, in the middle of his first season as a Net, Harden realized that he doesn't want to stay long-term in Brooklyn. Before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, "The Beard" talked to Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks to express his desire to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Instead of losing him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the Nets have agreed to send Harden to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future first-round picks.