Eva Longoria In Bikini Flaunts 'Beach Hair'

The 47-year-old has maintained flawless skin over the years. She is a known skincare enthusiast who has no qualms about sharing her beauty secrets and also religiously following them. Although Eva loves makeup, she believes that a proper skincare routine is the secret to beauty. She recommends wearing sunblock at all times in order to prevent fine lines and wrinkles. She learned the benefits of sunblock from her mother, who is an avid believer in the benefits of sunblock. "The skin you take care of in your 20s is the skin you have in your 40s", Eva's mother always said. Happiness is Eva's anti-aging beauty secret. She stated that happiness is the best thing for the skin.