Surfer Alana Blanchard Enjoys Family Moment In Bikini

Alana Blanchard is a true professional in all she does, whether surfing massive Hawaiian waves or sitting for photoshoots for several hours.

The Hawaiian pro surfer is also a sultry bikini model who has developed her recipe for balancing her attractiveness with her professional responsibilities as a surfer. As a result, she has been featured in magazines worldwide, including Sports Illustrated and Maxim.

However, when Alana is not surfing or modeling, she particularly enjoys spending time with her family on the beach, clad in beautiful swimsuits and bikinis.

Keep scrolling to see the different times Alana wowed in bikinis.

Crazy Little Family 

Multiple photos of Alana, her fiancé Jack Freestone, and their two kids are scattered over her Instagram page. These pictures show the wonderful family having fun and creating beautiful memories at the beach.

On February 1, 2021, the 32-year-old surfer posted multiple photos of her and her family alongside the caption, "Some more photos that @estherscanon captured of our crazy little family."

Alana donned a brown two-piece bikini with an oversized white shirt over it. She looked pretty with her long tresses resting on her shoulders.

Alana Puts Her Cleavage On Display 

Alana posed for photos kneeling beside the ocean as she waxed her surfboard. She wore a one-piece blue swimsuit with a zipper at the front. The surfer left her swimsuit's zip open, revealing her cleavage as she posed. She captioned the photo, "Here are some photos of me and waxing my board🤙."

Alana And Koda's Sweet Beach Moment 

Alana enjoys spending time with her family at the beach. In October 2021, she shared three photos of her and her toddler Koda at the beach. Alana posed for the snapshots sitting on the beach sand with the adorable Koda. The pair looked so cute as they posed.

Alana captioned the photos, "My Koda🐻."

She donned a pink and green two-piece bikini and held Koda as she stared at the camera.

The photos got Alana's fans gushing all over.

"Your baby is so sweet. Beautiful photo🌸❤️," complimented a fan.

"Dear God!! This is beautiful!!!," gushed an awestruck fan.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you're my inspo Alana," commented another fan.

Alana Still Rocked Bikinis When She Was Pregnant

Being pregnant is not an excuse for Alana not to slay in bikinis. On May 17, 2021, she donned a lemon and green two-piece bikini on the beach. She posed, kneeling on the sand while her hair flew all over. The beautiful diva looked dashing with her protruding tummy on full display. 

Alana is an expert at getting her fans' attention. She keeps them entertained with her regular family and modeling posts where she dons the best bikinis and swimsuits. One can be sure that she will be posting more stunning photos soon. 

