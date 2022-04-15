'I Don't Know How To Feel': Jodie Comer On Villanelle And That Shocking Finale

Killing Eve debuted in 2018 to critical acclaim and instantly became a hit among viewers. Comer was nominated for an Emmy award several times and won in 2019; her co-star, Sandra Oh, was nominated three times herself and also scooped up an Emmy in 2019. Despite the show's violent, dark content, a strange love story came to the forefront: Eve, a bored MI6 employee, becomes obsessed Villanelle, a tall Russian assassin with a childlike sense of humor. Villanelle soon shares Eve's obsession, and the two embark on an intense journey that does not resolve itself until the very last episode of the show. Part of what made the show exciting was the tension between love and malice that haunted their every interaction. For fans of the show, it was largely a waiting game: Would Eve be able to shake off her old life enough to be part of Villanelle's world? Could Villanelle tame her brutal side enough to feel worthy of Eve's love? These are questions that hung over each season and weighed on the mind of fans.

For a dedicated viewer of Killing Eve, it seems that the show was about women who grappled with violence and lived with a certain darkness inside of themselves. They were lovable, loved, and oddly loving despite their own brutality, and the show made sure that the audience recognized the idea of love and brutality being uncomfortable bedfellows, but bedfellows nonetheless.

The show didn't just appeal to viewers because of lesbian or queer themes, or because the show was wildly, outrageously original. It appealed to them because it was about lovable women who embraced their darker impulses and were lovable anyway.

When the show wrapped season 3, it left Eve and Villanelle together on a bridge, facing each other as they tried to turn away and failed. This left fans with the expectation that the two women would be united for season 4 and were choosing each other over their former lives. But when the show aired season 4, it opened with the two women again estranged and apart. Perhaps there was the expectation among fans that the ending would not be a happy one - but it ended on an unexpectedly sour note for fans, nonetheless. Keep reading for Comer's take on the finale.