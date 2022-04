Republicans in key battleground states are gearing up for bitter primary fights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and, at the same time, fighting for Trump's support.

The former president's endorsement could make all the difference in primary races, given how popular he remains with conservative voters.

New research from Morning Consult shows that Trump's favorability rating in key battleground states is still sky-high.

Among Republicans, the former president's favorability rating is 86 percent in Georgia, 87 percent in North Carolina, 80 percent in Ohio, and 77 percent in Pennsylvania.