The 2017 World Series will always have an asterisk next to it, at least by most MLB fans. The Houston Astros, which were stacked with talent, were legit candidates to win it all; yet they did it with a little outside help.

A couple of years after their triumph, the news broke that they were using technology to steal signs at Minute Maid Park, prompting people to call them 'Houston Astrerisks' and 'Houston Cheaters'.