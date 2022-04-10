Gemma Chan Stuns In Elizabeth Taylor-Inspired Chain Dress

British-Chinese actress Gemma Chan is well-known for her incredible style. Her consistency in showing up in stunning dresses is particularly impressive.

Gemma captivates everyone with her presence at red carpet events and fashion shows. She always makes a statement, whether dressed in a simple gown or a billowing, architectural designer dress.

With her perfectly flawed and genuine performances, The Eternals actress has also successfully won over fans.

Keep scrolling to see the different times the actress has wowed her fans in dresses when she is off the screen.