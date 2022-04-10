Gemma Chan Stuns In Elizabeth Taylor-Inspired Chain Dress

Shutterstock | 673594

Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

British-Chinese actress Gemma Chan is well-known for her incredible style. Her consistency in showing up in stunning dresses is particularly impressive.

Gemma captivates everyone with her presence at red carpet events and fashion shows. She always makes a statement, whether dressed in a simple gown or a billowing, architectural designer dress. 

With her perfectly flawed and genuine performances, The Eternals actress has also successfully won over fans. 

Keep scrolling to see the different times the actress has wowed her fans in dresses when she is off the screen. 

All Hail The Gorgeous Goddess 

The Raya and the Last Dragon actress looked terrific in a Tom Ford's Elizabeth Taylor-inspired chainmail outfit at the 2019 Met Gala. She completed the ensemble with an elegant and dramatic headdress reminiscent of Taylor's iconic act from the film Boom!

The flawless-looking Gemma arrived at the event as Tom Ford's date. Hence, she donned one of the designer's famous magnificent column gowns.

Gemma Looks Stunning In Pink 

On January 8, 2019, Gemma shared a photo of her dressed in a Miu Miu neon-pink dress with a single sleeve and an ankle-length skirt. On one side of the dress, crystal bows created a line down to the thigh-high slit in the skirt, which held the garment together. Gemma completed the look with strappy silver sandals, an updo hairdo, and red lipstick.

Gemma Rocks Pink For Her First Oscars

Once more, the 39-year-old Hollywood star stood out from the crowd at the 2019 Oscars as she donned another pink dress. Maison Valentino designed the pleated, tiered dramatic dress. The sleeveless floor-length gown featured a high ruffled collar and pockets on both sides.

The actress revealed she put cookies and rice crackers in her pockets because one doesn't get dinner during the show.

Gemma In A Full-Length Sheer Dress

The Crazy Rich Asians star dazzled in a Tom Ford dress during the Vanity Fair 2019 Oscars party. The designer dress was characterized by long sleeves, a high neckline, and a straight floor-length skirt. Although silver glitters and fringes covered the dress from top to bottom, it was completely sheer. Gemma accessorized the outfit with her usual red lipstick and a metallic purse.

Gemma sure understands how to make a statement with her outfits at any event she attends. This leaves her 2.2 million Instagram followers thrilled and drooling over her beauty and unique dress sense. Her fans await her next dress choice whenever she chooses to make another appearance.

