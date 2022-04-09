The mogul in the making is making waves in the entertainment world
Lori Harvey Engages Her Followers In Swimsuit
Lori Harvey Is On A Mission
As the child of a celebrity, Lori Harvey could easily skate by in life and remain in comfort. But due to her upbringing and ambition, the model and entrepreneur has more on her plate than many of her fans even know about. She has gained a large following on her social media networks, with Instagram currently at 4.3 million followers.
The young star enjoys great popularity, particularly for her photoshoots, which are captivating and can find Harvey in gorgeous swimsuits from luxury brands or enjoying a night out with her friends and family. No matter where she may be, one thing is clear – Lori Harvey always does it with style!
Fun Fact: Lori Once Held Olympic Aspirations
She can definitely work a runway or cause a sensation on the beach in a bikini. But before that, Lori had a passion for horseback riding that led to her harboring dreams of entering the Olympics as an equestrian.
As a competitive rider for years up through college, it was there that she had an injury that forced her to stop competing and re-direct her life. In the end, her fans are glad that she has chosen anew, and they cannot get enough of her pictorials. In this photo, Harvey keeps it cool and casual in a flesh-toned two-piece bikini as she showers in a tropical destination.
Lori Is Not The Typical Model
Lori is all about breaking the mold and setting new standards, and when it comes to modeling, she is paving the way for women in the industry by not fitting into the old system. At only 5’4”, many told Harvey that she did not have the height required to be in the industry, but years later, she has proved them wrong and accepts that she is not what the fashion world typically sees or expects.
Through it all, she remains a big supporter of working in the fashion world and speaking out for women of color. Harvey has noted on several occasions the lack of Black women on the runways internationally, and she is doing everything in her power to bring change to the industry.
Jordan Finally Hit The Red Carpet As A Couple
Sure, her fans have seen her out and about with the actor for over a year now, but whether they are vacationing on a beach in swimsuits and cocktails or dressed up for an awards show, the two always remain pretty mum about their relationship. But this year, the pair made their official red carpet debut at the Oscars after-party, and they were a vision. So, for her fans (and his!), it was definitely worth the wait!