'I Love The OGs': Luann De Lesseps Denies She's Done With 'RHONY'

"It couldn't be further from the truth," De Lesseps said of the rumors claiming she's over the franchise. "Listen, I love the OGs. I love the girls. So why wouldn't I want to the show? And that's if they asked me back... So who knows who they're bringing back, but I definitely would do the show if they asked me back for sure."

De Lesseps sent on to say that when Cohen announced the news regarding the Real Housewives of New York City split, she was "as surprised as anybody else."

"I did not see that one coming. It really came out of left field for me," she admitted.