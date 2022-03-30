NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade James Wiseman For 'High-Level Center' From Pacers

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors may have said on numerous occasions that they consider Wiseman part of their long-term future with his lack of experience and inability to remain healthy, most people believe that they are better off using him as a trade chip to further improve their roster around the star trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

As of now, the Warriors are focused on reclaiming their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season but if they fall short of achieving their main goal, they could finally explore the possibility of moving the former No. 1 pick this summer.