NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade James Wiseman For 'High-Level Center' From Pacers

Getty | San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

Sports
JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors may have said on numerous occasions that they consider Wiseman part of their long-term future with his lack of experience and inability to remain healthy, most people believe that they are better off using him as a trade chip to further improve their roster around the star trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

As of now, the Warriors are focused on reclaiming their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season but if they fall short of achieving their main goal, they could finally explore the possibility of moving the former No. 1 pick this summer.

The Latest

Regina Hall Dazzles In Sheer Vera Wang Dress

Hailey Bieber Exposes Back Dimples In Cutout YSL Dress

Penelope Cruz Brings Back Pockets In Chanel

'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Shares What's In Her Burberry Bag

4 Times Ben Simmons Impressed With His Style

Proposed Trade With Pacers

Getty | MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Wiseman may still be recovering from an injury but once he becomes available on the trading block, he's expected to receive strong interest from rebuilding teams that are in need of a frontcourt boost. According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors should explore trading Wiseman for a "high-level center" like Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner.

"Leveraging Wiseman while they can in the offseason may pay off big time for the Warriors, especially if they are able to add a high-level center like Myles Turner to replace James Wiseman."

Sports

WWE Carmella In Bikini Says "Xpensive"

By chisom

A No-Brainer Deal For Warriors

Getty | MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Trading Wiseman would be a tough decision for the Warriors, but it's something that they should strongly consider if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of Curry, Thompson, and Green. Though he's not on the same level as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Davis, Turner would still be a massive upgrade over Wiseman at the Warriors' starting center.

Turner would give the Warriors a more durable big man who can score, rebound, protect the rim, and space the floor. This season, he's averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins To Brooklyn, Ben Simmons To Golden State In Proposed Nets-Warriors Trade

Packers Star Aaron Rodgers Fuels Controversy Again With Comments On MVP Award

Myles Turner A Perfect Fit With Warriors' System

Getty | Dylan Buell

With his ability to efficiently knock down shots from the three-point range and play unselfish basketball, Turner isn't expected to have a hard time making himself fit with Coach Steve Kerr's system. Though he would still be a role player in Golden State, being traded to the Warriors would be beneficial for Turner. Aside from having a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title next season, being mentored by future Hall of Famers like Curry, Thompson, and Green would greatly help Turner in his development to become a legitimate superstar in the league.

Pacers Get A Franchise Center

Getty | San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

The proposed trade deal would also be a no-brainer for the Pacers, especially now that they just started another rebuild. Wiseman would give the Pacers a new starting center who perfectly fits the timeline of Tyrese Haliburton. Wiseman may have missed an entire season with an injury but during his rookie year, he has shown huge potential to become one of the most dominant big men in the NBA.

The trade would also benefit Wiseman as it would allow him to join a team that is focused more on the development of their young players than competing for the NBA championship title.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Miley Cyrus In Bikini With Hot Sister Brandi

Olympian Aly Raisman Impresses In Bikini Handstand

Sydney Sweeney Braless In Sheer Miu Miu

Olympian Eileen Gu Flaunts Curvy Backside

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.