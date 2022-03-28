Garcelle Beauvais Claims 'RHOBH' Season 12 'Felt Lighter'

Although Beauvais couldn't tell The Daily Beast what she'll be doing as part of her deal with NBCUniversal, she said that she is planning to produce both scripted and unscripted content for the television giant.

Either way, Beauvais is enjoying what she's seen in terms of progress for Black women in America in recent years and appreciates reaping those benefits in her own life as well.

“I feel like I’ve rejuvenated my love for Hollywood because I see that we’re being seen now and being valued and being given opportunities,” she explained. “And now I feel braver asking for what I think I’m worth, as opposed to before. I would take it knowing my counterparts are making triple what I’m earning.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime later this spring or summer.