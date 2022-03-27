January Jones Stuns In Braless Plunging Top

The 2022 Oscars are airing on Sunday, and the stars were out in full swing for the Net-A-Porter pre-party. It's also the perfect time for fashion enthusiasts since Fashion Month this year returned to traditional runway shows for the first time since the pandemic. Celebrities attend their events in outfits straight off the runway, and the designs are as outstanding as you can imagine.

Mad Men alum January Jones debuted a new look that takes us back to the 70s, and we're not complaining. The 44-year-old switched her hairstyle to a blonde bowl-cut bob, showing off her impeccable fashion taste.

She partied hard at the Net-A-Porter sponsored party and almost popped out of her extreme cutout top, but LaQuan Smith was there to save the day.

January Jones In LaQuan Smith

January chose a spicy red hot jumpsuit showing her booming bosoms and flat abs. She sent pulses and temperatures rising as she prepared to steal the show at the Olivetta restaurant. The bright red lipstick, dark eyeliner framing wide blue eyes, short 3/4 length of the jumpsuit pants, and her white pointed-toe Louboutin court shoes completed the retro look.

"Who Does She Think She Is?"

"Who does she think she is?" Jones captioned, and her over million followers gladly replied to her inquiry. British actress Elizabeth Hurley, the designer LaQuan Smith and more friends double-tapped to like the picture. Fans also complemented the actress in the comment section, dropping heart emojis and smileys.

She shared more pictures (now-expired) on her Instagram story. "Please don't unstick the tape," she wrote alongside one post teasing LaQuan Smith, who carefully replaced her tape. When a fan commented that she looked like a 70s mannequin, she replied, "That was the goal." She even joked about her sister calling her Gerard Depardieu. 

January Jones Shows Off Her 10-Year-Old Versace Dress

January rocked another red braless fashion style last year during the lockdown award season. She was thrilled to discover her 10-year-old Versace fringe dress still fit perfectly. The plunging V-neckline and tight waistband accentuated her slim waist and pert bosoms. Unlike 10 years ago, however, she didn't style her hair in a careful bob, nor did she wear elaborate makeup, but she wore a bright smile.

Queen Of Retro Fashion

January Jones has a thing for retro fashion (most likely a result of her longtime feature in the hit TV series Mad Men), and she wears it so well. The 44-year-old loves styling her hair in bob variations and mostly wears red shades.

