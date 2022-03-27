January Jones Stuns In Braless Plunging Top

The 2022 Oscars are airing on Sunday, and the stars were out in full swing for the Net-A-Porter pre-party. It's also the perfect time for fashion enthusiasts since Fashion Month this year returned to traditional runway shows for the first time since the pandemic. Celebrities attend their events in outfits straight off the runway, and the designs are as outstanding as you can imagine.

Mad Men alum January Jones debuted a new look that takes us back to the 70s, and we're not complaining. The 44-year-old switched her hairstyle to a blonde bowl-cut bob, showing off her impeccable fashion taste.

She partied hard at the Net-A-Porter sponsored party and almost popped out of her extreme cutout top, but LaQuan Smith was there to save the day.