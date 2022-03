Donatella has always loved to do new things and surprise fans. She told Vogue the name FENDACE was an instant idea as they sat at the dinner table brainstorming. For her, it was a "full-circle moment" because the late creative directors of both fashion houses Gianni Versace (Versace) and Karl Lagerfeld (Fendi) had a friendly rivalry due to their longstanding friendship. So, it was something that could've happened anyway.

Each piece in the Fendace line featured the double F Fendi logo and Medusa head Versace logo, making it a perfect collaboration since neither party was scared to go big. Donatella said they designed their sketches separately and showed each other when the pieces were almost ready for showing.