CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon Flaunts Abs In Bikini

Danielle Brandon wore blue from head to toe as she flaunted her washboard abs in a tiny bikini on Instagram and, while the CrossFit star served up plenty of muscles and curves in the share sitting at nearly 25,000 likes, it was her hair that got the most comments from fans.

Rocking eye-popping turquoise locks that fell down to her waist, the 26-year-old athlete highlighted her vibrant tresses with a complementing swimsuit in a rich, deep shade of blue. She kept the color scheme going on her pedicure, posing barefoot to show off her pastel-blue toenails.

Check it out below!

'Ice In Her Veins'

She was certainly beach-ready, but Brandon posed from home for the ab-flaunting share, showcasing the look in a couple of mirror selfies taken in her living room. In the pics, she was standing with her legs apart to show off her strong quads, exposed by a high-cut bikini that rose above the hip and left her muscular pins in full view of the camera.

The athlete's shredded midsection was on display between the scooped waistline and a skimpy top with half-cups and underwire emphasizing her cleavage. Likewise, her sculpted tummy was also on show, as were her defined biceps.

Displaying perfect posture, Brandon smiled as she snapped the shots, her vivid apparel and neon-yellow manicure emerging as the sole pop of color against the backdrop of the neutral-toned living room. The simple yet stylish decor included a velvet couch, on which her dog could be seen lounging, and a panel of framed drawings on the wall behind her.

In the caption, she drew attention to her colorful look with an "iceinmyveins" hashtag, writing "BLUE IS SHE ¿??¿¿?" followed by a cold face emoji.

Nothing Better Than A Good Bikini

Crediting L.A.-based hair colorist Bree Anderson for her turquoise tresses, Bradon, who most often sports blond locks, got tons of compliments for her hair. "Your hair is sooooo brilliant and beautiful," said one person, while another told her she looked "amazing" and requested "don't change the blue hair."

The athlete's fit physique also got plenty of attention in the comments section, with fans telling her she was "body goals" and the "hottest in CrossFit."

As longtime admirers of the three-time CrossFit Games athlete will remember, this was not the first time that Brandon showed off the blue bikini on Instagram. The 26-year-old wore the same two-piece during her trip to the Arizona Hot Springs, dropping several posts from near the Lake Mead Recreation Area.

"Nothin [sic] better than a good blue bikini and some Arizona hot springs," she wrote alongside a slideshow of herself and her bestie Melissa Koepke taking in the sights and going for a dip in the springs.

The CrossFit ladies teamed up again for a bikini IG shoot as they did Christmas in Hawaii, with Brandon praising the "stoked for life" personality of her friend in one sunkissed post.

