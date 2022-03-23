CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon Flaunts Abs In Bikini

Danielle Brandon wore blue from head to toe as she flaunted her washboard abs in a tiny bikini on Instagram and, while the CrossFit star served up plenty of muscles and curves in the share sitting at nearly 25,000 likes, it was her hair that got the most comments from fans.
Rocking eye-popping turquoise locks that fell down to her waist, the 26-year-old athlete highlighted her vibrant tresses with a complementing swimsuit in a rich, deep shade of blue. She kept the color scheme going on her pedicure, posing barefoot to show off her pastel-blue toenails.
Check it out below!