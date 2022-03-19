NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder Could Send Kenrich Williams & Mike Muscala To Lakers For Talen Horton-Tucker

One of the potential trade partners for the Lakers in the 2022 NBA offseason is the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of offseason trades for the league's most disappointing teams. For the Lakers, it's the hypothetical deal that would enable them to acquire two intriguing role players from the Thunder.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2025 second-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Kenrich Williams, Mike Muscala, and a 2022 second-round pick.