NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Be Traded To Magic For Three Young Players & Draft Picks

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move Davis but with his underwhelming performance in the 2021-22 NBA season and numerous health issues, some people think that they would be open to trading him if the right deal comes along.

Davis may still be recovering from an injury but if he could fully recover next summer, he's expected to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.