NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Be Traded To Magic For Three Young Players & Draft Picks

Getty | Steph Chambers

Sports
JB Baruelo

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move Davis but with his underwhelming performance in the 2021-22 NBA season and numerous health issues, some people think that they would be open to trading him if the right deal comes along.

Davis may still be recovering from an injury but if he could fully recover next summer, he's expected to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

The Latest

CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Shows Off Her Lemons

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Suffers Beach Fail

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Still Want To Add More Position Players

Inside Former NFL Linebacker Clay Matthews' $28M Mansion

Bella Hadid Opens Up About 'Impostor Syndrome'

Anthony Davis To Orlando Magic

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

One of the dark-horse trade destinations for Davis is the Orlando Magic. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Magic to acquire Davis from the Lakers in the 2022 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Magic would be sending a trade package that includes Jalen Suggs, Wendel Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac, and future draft picks to the Lakers in exchange for Davis. If the trade becomes a reality, Teape believes it would help the Magic and the Lakers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Sports

Mandy Rose In Bikini Presents Her Valentine

By chisom

Why The Lakers Would Make The Trade

Getty | Meg Oliphant

The proposed trade deal with the Magic would only be worth exploring for the Lakers if LeBron James expresses his desire to leave after the 2021-22 NBA season and the team decides to immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild. By sending Davis to Orlando, the Lakers would be acquiring three young and promising talents who would be essential parts of their rebuilding plans.

"They get a potential point guard for the future in Jalen Suggs, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft," Teape wrote. "Wendell Carter Jr. has come into his own this season with career-highs essentially across the board. Jonathan Isaac has been injury prone but is oozing with potential given his length and athleticism."

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence Shares Workout Routine In Bikini

WWE Carmella In Bikini Says "Xpensive"

Magic Acquire A Superstar

Getty | Kevin C. Cox

Trading Suggs, Carter Jr., and Isaac would be a tough decision for the Magic, but it's something that they should consider if they want to turn things around in the 2022-23 NBA season. Davis would give the Magic a legitimate superstar who could significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor. When healthy, Davis would be a huge help for the Magic in terms of scoring, rebounding, protecting the rim, and spacing the floor.

This season, Davis is averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.7 percent from the field. He may not be able to make the Magic an instant title contender, but he could boost their chances of reaching the playoffs next year.

Anthony Davis Gets His Own Team Again

Getty | Meg Oliphant

Davis may not have shown any sign that he's no longer happy with the Lakers, but the proposed deal would make sense for his NBA career. After fulfilling his mission to help the Lakers win an NBA championship title, it may be best for Davis to get out of the shadow of James and start a new journey somewhere else. Leaving the Lakers for the Magic may not put him closer to winning another Larry O'Brien Trophy but in Orlando, he would be having a team that he can call his own.

Read Next

Must Read

CJ Perry Offers Rear View In Bikini

Olympian Lindsey Vonn Dances In Bikini

Noah Cyrus Styles Miley Cyrus In See-Through Black Jersey Dress

Sasha Banks In Bikini Celebrates 'WrestleMania'

Nikki Bella Offers Rear View In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.