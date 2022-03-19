Rebel Wilson Highlights Tiny Waist In Sheer Gucci

Getty | Joseph Okpako

Rebel Wilson has been showing off her 77-pound weight loss while upping her designer game. The 42-year-old actress, right now a talking point for her controversial BAFTAs speech as this year's host, wasn't yet making headlines for sexism remarks - or for giving Vladimir Putin the middle finger - back in February, with a sizzling update showing her all dolled up and wearing Gucci.

Posting to Instagram, the Aussie showcased her massive weight transformation while in a chic black dress with sheer aspects, and the video has now topped 1.3 million views. Check it out below.

Stuns In Gucci Dress

Getty | David M. Benett

Scroll for the video. It came as Rebel joined Instagram's celebrity gear-up for this year's Super Bowl. The Olly wellness partner shared a boomerang while home and near steps - fans saw her stepping towards the camera while placing her hands on white-painted banisters and showcasing her killer new figure.

Rebel opted for high-end Italian label Gucci, wearing a fitted and classic-cut LBD, but sheer-panel and criss-cross sleeves upped the ante as the Pitch Perfect star highlighted her shrinking frame. 2020 marked Wilson kicking off her "year of health," with 2021 seeing her hit her weight goal of 165 pounds.

See More Photos Below

All bombshell hair and wearing a full face of makeup, Rebel took to her caption shouting out the brand now fronted by "Slide Away" singer Miley Cyrus. "Super Bowl weekend! Let’s go! #gucci," she wrote.

Weight Loss Joke

Rebel made headlines last weekend as she hosted the BAFTAs at London's Royal Albert Hall, where she joked about looking a little "different" to her last BAFTAs appearance. She added: "A lot of people have asked me why did you lose weight? Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson... No, seriously, I did not lose weight for a guy, I lost it to get more acting roles."

Stuns In Miu Miu Dress

Getty | David M. Benett

Wilson opted for designer Miu Miu for the star-studded night, with an Instagram photo of her in her ruched and floor-length red gown captioned with tons of thanks. "Thank you everyone!! And congratulations to all the nominees and winners - go check out their fabulous movies! 🎥 This night was about celebrating movie and the beautiful people that make them!" she wrote.

Rebel has been making designer headlines via her IG over 2021 and 2022, donning brands including Saint Laurent and Mugler. Saint Laurent is fronted by model Hailey Bieber, with Mugler's new promo face including Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon.

