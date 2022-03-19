Rebel Wilson Highlights Tiny Waist In Sheer Gucci

Rebel Wilson has been showing off her 77-pound weight loss while upping her designer game. The 42-year-old actress, right now a talking point for her controversial BAFTAs speech as this year's host, wasn't yet making headlines for sexism remarks - or for giving Vladimir Putin the middle finger - back in February, with a sizzling update showing her all dolled up and wearing Gucci.

Posting to Instagram, the Aussie showcased her massive weight transformation while in a chic black dress with sheer aspects, and the video has now topped 1.3 million views. Check it out below.