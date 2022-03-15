'It's Really Hard': Jennifer Aydin On Dealing With Husband Bill's Affair On 'RHONJ'

According to Steven, he believes Jennifer is still “dealing with stuff” that should have been addressed at the time Jennifer initially learned that Bill had cheated many years ago.

After confessing that Steven was correct in his suspicions, Jennifer told her sibling she and Bill “don’t talk about" his affair because it makes Bill feel “uncomfortable.”

Bill also feels uncomfortable with the idea of addressing his infidelity in counseling.

"He was almost like, ‘Listen, if we go into a space where we feel we can tell each other everything, I’m afraid that we’re going to open Pandora’s box and not be able to close it,’” Jennifer explained.