Jennifer Aydin is struggling to cope with her husband Bill's affair being made public in a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
'It's Really Hard': Jennifer Aydin On Dealing With Husband Bill's Affair On 'RHONJ'
The Latest
Jennifer Aydin Opens Up To Brother About Her Marital Hardships
Jennifer Aydin sat down with her brother, Steven, during filming on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. And, during their candid conversation, which can be seen in a sneak peek shared by Page Six, Jennifer admitted that it was much easier to deal with her husband Bill Aydin's infidelity behind closed doors than it has been in the weeks since her co-star, Margaret Josephs, shared the news with the world.
“Now that it’s out there and I have to be forced to deal with it, it’s really hard," Jennifer explained as Steven noted that his sister “still [has] anger" over the betrayal.
Bill Aydin Is 'Uncomfortable' Talking About His Affair
According to Steven, he believes Jennifer is still “dealing with stuff” that should have been addressed at the time Jennifer initially learned that Bill had cheated many years ago.
After confessing that Steven was correct in his suspicions, Jennifer told her sibling she and Bill “don’t talk about" his affair because it makes Bill feel “uncomfortable.”
Bill also feels uncomfortable with the idea of addressing his infidelity in counseling.
"He was almost like, ‘Listen, if we go into a space where we feel we can tell each other everything, I’m afraid that we’re going to open Pandora’s box and not be able to close it,’” Jennifer explained.
Jennifer Aydin Wants To See More Of An Effort Out Of Bill When It Comes To Their Marriage
Looking back at a past conversation she had with her husband, Jennifer told Steven she informed Bill that he needs to "show that [he] f-cking cares."
"Because at this point in my marriage, I’m f-cking suffering and I don’t want to turn into Mom,” she told Steven. “I don’t want to be married 50 years with him and then think that my life passed me by."
Jennifer and Bill share five children, including Justin, 17, Gabriella, 14, Jacob, 13, Christian, 11, and Olivia, 10.
Jennifer Aydin Is Questioning Her Marriage
“I don’t think it’s fair for anybody to stay in a relationship where they’re not happy,” Jennifer continued. “I’m questioning my marriage, the trust we have for each other and that’s scary for me.”
To see more of Jennifer, Bill, and their castmates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.