Apart from Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are being hit with Russian sanctions.

The Kremlin's list also includes White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns, and the president's son Hunter Biden.

More American officials will be added to the list soon, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russia is also imposing sanctions against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Defense Minister Anita Anand, and a number of other Canadian officials.