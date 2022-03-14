Lady Gaga went into the BAFTA Awards on Sunday night representing her role in House of Gucci while Joanna Scanlan was appearing for After Love.
Lady Gaga Takes On Joanna Scanlan For Lead Actress
The Latest
Alana Haim, Emilia Jones, Renate Reinsve, And Tessa Thompson Were Also Nominated
As Lady Gaga was nominated for a BAFTA Award for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, Joanna Scanlan nabbed a nomination for her role as Mary in the powerful drama After Love and Alana Haim was given a chance at the Lead Actress victory by way of her portrayal of a character of the same name in the coming of age love story Licorice Pizza.
Other nominees included Emilia Jones for her role in CODA, which has taken the 2022 awards season by storm, Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person in the World, and Tessa Thompson for her role as Irene in Passing.
Celebrities
Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram
Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram
Who Took Home The Lead Actress Awards At The BAFTAs?
Although Lady Gaga poured her heart into the role of Patrizia Reggiani as she filmed The House of Gucci alongside castmates Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino, it was Scanlan who was presented with the Lead Actress award at Sunday night's BAFTAs.
In Scanlan's acceptance speech, she charmed the audience as she gave a nod to her husband, saying, “He’s the living proof that there is no such thing as ‘after love,'” and noting that “this film was made with extreme love, blood, sweat and tears.”
Joanna Scanlan Also Gave A Shoutout To The Director Of 'After Love,' Aleem Khan
Continuing on, Scanlan thanked her parents and gave a nod to those she worked hard with on the film.
"Some stories have surprise endings don't they?" she asked, via a clip shared on YouTube. "Um, Aleem Kaan. Aleem Kaan wrote this film. He directed this film. And I want to say, to his mother, his inspiration, Fazia, my inspiration as well, Fazia Kaan. Matthieu de Braconier, the most superb producer of all time, the incredible crew... We have to thank BAFTA. We have to thank the BBC, BFI, lottery, for making small films get made. Thank you! Thank you!"
Her Competition Was Gracious
In addition to giving a kind nod to Scanlan, the other women of the categories awarded her with a round of applause as Haim gave her a standing ovation as she accepted the Lead Actress award.