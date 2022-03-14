Lady Gaga Takes On Joanna Scanlan For Lead Actress

As Lady Gaga was nominated for a BAFTA Award for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, Joanna Scanlan nabbed a nomination for her role as Mary in the powerful drama After Love and Alana Haim was given a chance at the Lead Actress victory by way of her portrayal of a character of the same name in the coming of age love story Licorice Pizza.

Other nominees included Emilia Jones for her role in CODA, which has taken the 2022 awards season by storm, Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person in the World, and Tessa Thompson for her role as Irene in Passing.