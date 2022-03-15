Nicole Scherzinger, 43, Shows Off Her Perfect Body In Bikini

Singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger began acting at 14 and studied musical theatre at Wright State University. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nicole rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of the Pussycat Dolls, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

Thanks to her career as a singer and actress, the 43-year-old knows how to bring out her A-game when it comes to stepping out in the finest outfits. Besides dressing up elegantly, Nicole loves to flaunt her lovely figure in bikinis. She has done so many times to the delight of her numerous fans.

Check out Nicole's impressive bikini looks below.