NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire Bradley Beal For Andrew Wiggins Plus Others

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several big names who are expected to part ways with their respective teams next summer. One of the potential trade targets for the Warriors is All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. Beal may have said on numerous occasions that he wants to spend his entire career with the Wizards but if they once again fail to surround him with a title-contending roster in the 2022 NBA offseason, most people are expecting him to follow in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Washington.