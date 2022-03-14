'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Makes A Fashion Statement In Valentino

Getty | Mike Marsland

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

The English Film industry's biggest night is here, and the stars are showing up and showing out on the BAFTA red carpet. While the actors anticipate clinching a coveted golden statue, the fans look forward to the fashion masterpieces and sometimes fails of the night. On our list of best-dressed stars, today is Simone Ashley, the Sex Education sensation set to take Bridgerton by storm this month. The 26-year-old's Neon pink dress caught British Vogue's attention and ours as she represented Maison Valentino with pride.

Simone Ashley Is A Vision In Pink

Getty | Dave J Hogan

Ashley's free-flowing Valentino jumpsuit had a sheer bodice that flowed into a cape sleeve. The see-through top showed off her sexy pink bra while her long curly black hair fell to the sides of her face. Simone plucked the outfit fresh off the runway of the just concluded AW22 show in Paris. Seeing the 26-year-old in a loose-fitting outfit was unexpected because she's not averse to showing off some skin.

Unfortunately, she sustained some injuries from wearing corsets on the set of Netflix's show - a small price to pay for another streaming success. We can all agree that abolishing the compulsory corsets for ladies norm was one of the best things to ever happen for ladies! Happy International Women's Month.

Maison Valentino AW22

Getty | Peter White

Pierpaolo Piccioli's monochrome neon pink collection transported guests to a real-life Barbie dreamhouse minus all the futuristic gadgets. Actress Vanessa Hudgens also graced the front row of the PP Pink show watching as the models strutted out in their bright pink chiffon outfits with flowing capes and dramatic trains. Another highlight of the collection was the super high block heel pointed-toe pumps in different colors that adorned the models' feet.

Welcome To The Family

Giphy | NETFLIX

Simone's role as Anthony's love interest is a lead position putting her in the spotlight, unlike her "sort of" background role in Sex Education. In the promotional interviews leading up to the big day, March 25, she expresses her excitement and gratitude to the returning cast for welcoming her into their already established family. She mentioned the nervousness new castmates face joining a major show in subsequent seasons and how she worried it might not work out for her, but it did.

What To Expect

Getty | Mike Marsland

Here's what we know about Ashley's character without giving too much away. She'd play Kate Sharma, a mixed-race love interest to Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton (the eldest son of the powerful family.) There's no clarity as to the status of Kate's family in the trailer, but she'd face the infamous Regency gossip and, of course, Lady Whistledown's scathing gossip publications. Let's see if she'd survive the court's drama or run off like Anthony's ex, the opera singer.

