The English Film industry's biggest night is here, and the stars are showing up and showing out on the BAFTA red carpet. While the actors anticipate clinching a coveted golden statue, the fans look forward to the fashion masterpieces and sometimes fails of the night. On our list of best-dressed stars, today is Simone Ashley, the Sex Education sensation set to take Bridgerton by storm this month. The 26-year-old's Neon pink dress caught British Vogue's attention and ours as she represented Maison Valentino with pride.