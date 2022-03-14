Emma Watson dazzled in a plunging, backless, and feathery Oscar de la Renta dress as she attended this year's BAFTAs. The Harry Potter actress joined a slew of celebrities touching down in London, U.K. for the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards this weekend - the rescheduled event at London's Royal Albert Hall has brought out the A-Listers in full force, and likewise, the high-fashion designers.

Emma opted for classic elegance via her Oscar de la Renta number, also flashing some leg as she rocked high heels. Ahead, see the photos, plus Emma's best.