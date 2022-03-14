Emma Watson Stuns In Plunging Oscar De La Renta At BAFTAs

Emma Watson dazzled in a plunging, backless, and feathery Oscar de la Renta dress as she attended this year's BAFTAs. The Harry Potter actress joined a slew of celebrities touching down in London, U.K. for the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards this weekend - the rescheduled event at London's Royal Albert Hall has brought out the A-Listers in full force, and likewise, the high-fashion designers.

Emma opted for classic elegance via her Oscar de la Renta number, also flashing some leg as she rocked high heels. Ahead, see the photos, plus Emma's best.

Stuns For 2022 BAFTAs

Scroll for photos. Watson went tulle-style as she stunned in a monochrome and two-piece-effect ensemble. The British actress stunned in a bodycon-style and low-cut black top, one proving to be backless in photo ops seeing her turn around. From the waist-down, Emma showcased her slender physique while in a layered and off-white skirt, one floor-length at the back, but it was leggy at the front as Emma showcased her pins.

The Circle star further donned discreet bangle and ring jewelry, plus strappy and pointed-toe heels in black. Dazzling and tassel silver earrings and hair worn down kept things both glam and unfussy.

See More Photos Below

Getty | Tristan Fewings

Stunning fans with the dramatic train dress, Emma quickly found her photos reposted all over Instagram, this as celebrities including House of Gucci star Lady Gaga and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley join the list of famous faces in attendance this year.

A Hamster BAFTAs Moment

Fans likely haven't forgotten 2014, when Emma scooped up British Artist of the Year at the BAFTAs and dedicated her speech to a hamster. The former Burberry ambassador told the audience:

"I'm especially honoured to be receiving this award... because the British film industry hasn't just been a workplace for me, it's been the place I've grown up, it's been a surrogate family, really", adding: "And a sweet but slightly morbid example of this, is when on the first Harry Potter film, my on-set hamster, Millie, had a heart attack and didn't quite make it."

Rebel Wilson Hosts

Getty | David M. Benett

The BAFTAs were rescheduled this year from a planned January event on account of the global pandemic, with actress Rebel Wilson hosting. The Critics Choice Awards are also being held this weekend - just hours away due to the time difference, they will kick off in L.A.

