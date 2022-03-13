Olivia Culpo, 29, and her boyfriend, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, 25, sent pulses racing on Valentine's day. The couple declared each other as best friends in an Instagram share, leading fans to speculate on possible engagement news anytime soon.
Olivia Culpo And Christin McCaffrey Get Cozy For Valentine's Day
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Knicks, Mavs Could Engage In A Sign-And-Trade Deal Involving Mitchell Robinson & Jalen Brunson In 2022 Free Agency
Best Friends Forever
The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated model shared a steamy shot showing her boyfriend lifting her for a kiss in a black and white resolution. The picture is most likely memorabilia from their recent Mexico trip earlier this year. Olivia captioned her photo, "My Bestfriend ❤️❤️❤️ happy Valentine's Day baby," to over 200 fans commented with the majority being positive.
Christian Doubles Down On Olivia's Statement
Christian also echoed his lady love in his Valentine's day caption, calling her his best friend along with a picture of the both of them cozying up. While many fans "awwed," ooh, and "ahhed" in the comment section, one superfan stood out. Christian's mother, Lisa McCaffrey, teased them with a cheeky comment saying, "Get a room.❤️😂❤️😂 Love you two."
Three Years Of New Year's Eve Kisses
The couple celebrated their second anniversary last June with a mini-vacation to one of the Islands. While fans in the comment section congratulated them and sent well-wishes, some bombarded Christian with "Where's the ring?" questions. Though the couple ignored them, rumors have it something is coming soon.
Olivia also took to her Instagram feed to celebrate ringing in the new year couple-style (with a kiss) for the third time with her man. The slideshow included the other two times they'd spent New Year's Eve together, and the growth is evident in the slideshow - it's almost as if you can watch them go through the motions in real-time, and we agree with her caption, "how time flies!"
Are We Hearing Wedding Bells Soon?
Olivia and Christian are widely supportive of each other, and he was there when she faced off against American Airlines during their trip to Mexico. Soon as the airline staff started harassing his girlfriend, Christian pulled off his hoodie for her to wear. Being such a gentleman, it's easy to believe the Entertainment Tonight source who claimed the couple spoke about getting engaged soon.
"They have been thinking about taking their relationship to the next level and have talked about getting engaged. Christian is really close with Olivia's family and her sisters love him."
At least, we can attest to the last statement based on Instagram engagements since we already know his mother loves her.