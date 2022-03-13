Olivia Culpo And Christin McCaffrey Get Cozy For Valentine's Day

The couple celebrated their second anniversary last June with a mini-vacation to one of the Islands. While fans in the comment section congratulated them and sent well-wishes, some bombarded Christian with "Where's the ring?" questions. Though the couple ignored them, rumors have it something is coming soon.

Olivia also took to her Instagram feed to celebrate ringing in the new year couple-style (with a kiss) for the third time with her man. The slideshow included the other two times they'd spent New Year's Eve together, and the growth is evident in the slideshow - it's almost as if you can watch them go through the motions in real-time, and we agree with her caption, "how time flies!"