Gemma Chan Stuns In Sheer Black Mini Dress

Gemma, 39, wore a sheer lace and leather mesh mini dress with the leather covering her privates and the lace displaying her mid-riff and toned arms. She draped a satin and lace mesh capelet reaching her mid-calf over her dress. Its collar and hemline had silver details embellished on them, and Gemma attached a blue and yellow ribbon underneath her collar in solidarity with Ukraine.

The actress' love for charity and passion for humanitarianism isn't new as she's been vocal about stopping East-Asian hate and racism in general.