Brie Larson Flaunts Toned Back With Pullups

Brie is known for her role in the Marvel Universe as Captain Marvel. Because of the character, Brie has adapted her workouts to fit the personality and films of her character.

"In the first film she's developing that strength, and so I was developing my strength with this one," she explained.

She continued, "She's already got more mastery over her powers. She can fly now. And so having my body more limber, more ready for these types of movements like wirework, which I didn't have to do as much on the first one, was the main goal."