Your fitness journey always has to start somewhere, and Brie Larson is a perfect example of that. Before joining the Marvel universe, Brie was never a fan of the gym. After joining the Marvel Universe, everything changed. She began training with celebrity trainer Jason Wash, and her workout regimen began to get harder. Here's how.
Brie Larson Flaunts Toned Back With Pullups
Her Before And After
"So, I started this journey thinking I'll get strong and I had no idea. I went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body," Brie said about her fitness journey while speaking to Insider. "Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer's Jeep, I mean, it's an incredible experience to realize what's inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible." And it all started with Brie "walk[ing] up a hill without being out of breath."
How Her Workouts Are Set-Up
Brie is known for her role in the Marvel Universe as Captain Marvel. Because of the character, Brie has adapted her workouts to fit the personality and films of her character.
"In the first film she's developing that strength, and so I was developing my strength with this one," she explained.
She continued, "She's already got more mastery over her powers. She can fly now. And so having my body more limber, more ready for these types of movements like wirework, which I didn't have to do as much on the first one, was the main goal."
How She Works Out
Brie loves "working out before the workout". As she described to Shape, a typical workout session when she's filming or when she wants to test her fitness ability begins with yoga. This is done as a method to prevent injury to her muscles and allows her to stretch before getting into the core of her training. The poses she performs include a downward-facing dog, pigeon pose, a revolved side angle post, and a classic runner's stretch.
Afterward, she increases her heart rate by getting into cardio. She typically performs jumping jacks. Next, she tackles her core and performs workout moves such as bridges, push-ups, and weight-free bicep curls to activate her arms.
She later ends her workout session by stretching out again and performing moves such as seated spinal twists, gentle lunges, seated toe touches, and a child's pose.
While she admits the whole session can be done in six minutes or less, she knows it gets the job done.
How She Intensifies Her Workouts
Brie is known for prioritizing safety during her physical activity. However, the star has not been afraid to share some of her stronger gym accomplishments such as doing landmine squats with a heavily-loaded bar, doing static lunges on an Exxentric kBox, doing a one-arm pull-up, and doing one-arm push-ups.