Versace's Creative Director, Donatella Versace, continues showing that the brand is family-oriented with her choice of models for the 2022 collections. First, she tapped the Hadid sisters Bella and Gigi for the Spring/Summer '22 campaign, which was a success. They also walked the pre-fall collection at the Milan Fashion Week show two weeks ago. Donatella once more tapped another sister duo, although not both superstars.
Versace Unveils La Medusa Mini Tote With Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, And More
Sisters Act
Dua Lipa (@dualipa) and her sister Rina paired up for the ultimate sisters act wearing Versace to introduce the La Medusa mini tote for the Fall/Winter collection. The pair held a completely monochrome piece with Dua holding the Yellow and Rina the Blue. While the Grammy-award-winning pop star wore a form-fitting red leather mini dress from the SS22 collection and packed her hair in a neat bun, Rina's outfit was less "formal."
She wore a halter neck black silk top with the signature Versace print on the lower hemline, a black mini skirt, and loose brown hair. Also, she didn't wear any jewelry, unlike Dua, who donned a chunky Medusa link chain and matching bracelet.
Emily Ratajkowski For La Medusa Mini Bag
The La Medusa mini also comes in solid colors with a Gold Medusa head and link chain handle modeled by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata). The model wore the same dress as Dua Lipa in black and switched up her jewelry. Instead of the link chain, Emily's necklace features a solid circle holding in small Medusa head pendant, and she wore gold rings in place of Dua's bracelet. She covered her long straight brown hair with a black silk scarf to keep it in place.
Small But Mighty
Versace describes the La Medusa mini tote saying,
"[It] features a central Medusa plaque and rigid chain top handle—both immediately recognizable as Versace and delivering a punch of definitive feminine attitude to the new mini bag style. [It] doesn’t let it’s small size hold it back and proves that mini can also be mighty."
La Medusa Mini Bag Is Now Available Online
La Medusa mini bag has an inner lining, three internal card slots, and a magnetic button closure. The two-toned design is also available in gold, and the monochrome mini comes in three colors - yellow, teal, and blue. The Yellow monochrome walked the runway in Milan two weeks ago. It has an alternative carry option with an adjustable shoulder strap through you can't move the handle on top. All La Medusa Mini bags are live on Versace's online store.