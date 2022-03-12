Versace Unveils La Medusa Mini Tote With Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, And More

Dua Lipa (@dualipa) and her sister Rina paired up for the ultimate sisters act wearing Versace to introduce the La Medusa mini tote for the Fall/Winter collection. The pair held a completely monochrome piece with Dua holding the Yellow and Rina the Blue. While the Grammy-award-winning pop star wore a form-fitting red leather mini dress from the SS22 collection and packed her hair in a neat bun, Rina's outfit was less "formal."

She wore a halter neck black silk top with the signature Versace print on the lower hemline, a black mini skirt, and loose brown hair. Also, she didn't wear any jewelry, unlike Dua, who donned a chunky Medusa link chain and matching bracelet.