Versace Unveils La Medusa Mini Tote With Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, And More

Shutterstock | 2131613

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Versace's Creative Director, Donatella Versace, continues showing that the brand is family-oriented with her choice of models for the 2022 collections. First, she tapped the Hadid sisters Bella and Gigi for the Spring/Summer '22 campaign, which was a success. They also walked the pre-fall collection at the Milan Fashion Week show two weeks ago. Donatella once more tapped another sister duo, although not both superstars.

The Latest

Why Sofia Vergara And Reese Witherspoon Are One Of Hollywood's Best Buddies

WWE News: Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch Named Most Trolled Female Athletes

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Blazers Trade Sends Julius Randle & Evan Fournier To Portland

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Bradley Beal To Sixers For Three Players & Draft Pick

NBA News: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Open Up On Lakers Games' Atmosphere Ahead Of First Game Back In L.A.

Sisters Act

Getty | David M. Benett

Dua Lipa (@dualipa) and her sister Rina paired up for the ultimate sisters act wearing Versace to introduce the La Medusa mini tote for the Fall/Winter collection. The pair held a completely monochrome piece with Dua holding the Yellow and Rina the Blue. While the Grammy-award-winning pop star wore a form-fitting red leather mini dress from the SS22 collection and packed her hair in a neat bun, Rina's outfit was less "formal."

She wore a halter neck black silk top with the signature Versace print on the lower hemline, a black mini skirt, and loose brown hair. Also, she didn't wear any jewelry, unlike Dua, who donned a chunky Medusa link chain and matching bracelet.

Health & Lifestyle

Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Miu Miu Bra Dress

By Geri Green

Emily Ratajkowski For La Medusa Mini Bag

Getty | Daniele Venturelli

The La Medusa mini also comes in solid colors with a Gold Medusa head and link chain handle modeled by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata). The model wore the same dress as Dua Lipa in black and switched up her jewelry. Instead of the link chain, Emily's necklace features a solid circle holding in small Medusa head pendant, and she wore gold rings in place of Dua's bracelet. She covered her long straight brown hair with a black silk scarf to keep it in place.

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

A Look Inside Lindsey Vonn's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

Small But Mighty

Versace describes the La Medusa mini tote saying,

"[It] features a central Medusa plaque and rigid chain top handle—both immediately recognizable as Versace and delivering a punch of definitive feminine attitude to the new mini bag style. [It] doesn’t let it’s small size hold it back and proves that mini can also be mighty."

La Medusa Mini Bag Is Now Available Online

La Medusa mini bag has an inner lining, three internal card slots, and a magnetic button closure. The two-toned design is also available in gold, and the monochrome mini comes in three colors - yellow, teal, and blue. The Yellow monochrome walked the runway in Milan two weeks ago. It has an alternative carry option with an adjustable shoulder strap through you can't move the handle on top. All La Medusa Mini bags are live on Versace's online store.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Are Still BFF Goals

Rebel Wilson Has Time Of Her Life Celebrating Birthday

Lindsey Vonn And P.K. Subban Sell Beverly Hills Villa For $6.9 Million

CrossFit Athlete Haley Adams Flaunts Insane Biceps In Rope Climb

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.