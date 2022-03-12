Recent research found that Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have to deal with more online haters than any other female athlete in the world.

The research was conducted by BonusFinder and found that Lynch receives the most negative Tweets, but Rousey receives the highest percentage of negative Tweets.

1. Ronda Rousey: 83.1% – 4,184 of 5,035 total tweets were negative

2. Becky Lynch: 76.19% – 6,632 of 8,705 total tweets were negative

3. Serena Williams: 75.5% – 1,929 of 2,555 total tweets were negative

4. Paige Spiranac: 74.35% – 2,273 of 3,057 total tweets were negative

5. Megan Rapinoe: 74.16% – 3,300 of 4,450 total tweets were negative

6. Sha’Carri Richardson: 73.79% – 8,183 of 11,090 total tweets were negative

7. Naomi Osaka: 73.77% – 6,388 of 8,659 total tweets were negative

8. Claressa Shields: 68.49% – 2,826 of 4,126 total tweets were negative

9. Simone Biles: 65.11% – 9,165 of 14,077 total tweets were negative

10. Emma Raducanu: 63.75% – 2,274 of 3,567 total tweets were negative

Ronda Rousey recently discussed how much longer she plans on sticking with WWE following WrestleMania. Scroll down to reveal what she said.