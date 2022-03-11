Jennifer Lopez's Intense Workout And Diet For Killer Abs

It's all in the little for Jennifer. One of her trainers, David Kirsh, expressed in a Vogue interview that Jennifer has always combined fitness and wellness very well together. “Jennifer is meticulous about her eating, sleeping, and generally about everything in her life,” he said.

David mentioned that she is keen on getting the proper rest and recovery since their workouts are very high-paced and energized. He said: “We mix some cardio, plyometrics, full-body, core, and lower body into her workouts—they are very, very intense and she takes it very seriously, which is exciting for someone like me. You say, ‘we’re going to do this, and she’s like, ‘great!’,” he says.