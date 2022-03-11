Age is nothing but her number. And for Jennifer Lopez, it truly is. Jennifer has truly kept fitness at the front of her career since her "fly girl" days in the 90s. Although much of her career has revolved around dance, there's much more that has gone into her physical activity and nutrition. Find out how Jennifer Lopez maintains a dream body at her current age of 52.
Jennifer Lopez's Intense Workout And Diet For Killer Abs
She Is Very Meticulous
It's all in the little for Jennifer. One of her trainers, David Kirsh, expressed in a Vogue interview that Jennifer has always combined fitness and wellness very well together. “Jennifer is meticulous about her eating, sleeping, and generally about everything in her life,” he said.
David mentioned that she is keen on getting the proper rest and recovery since their workouts are very high-paced and energized. He said: “We mix some cardio, plyometrics, full-body, core, and lower body into her workouts—they are very, very intense and she takes it very seriously, which is exciting for someone like me. You say, ‘we’re going to do this, and she’s like, ‘great!’,” he says.
She Keeps Pushing Herself
She workouts until everything hurts - literally. Just ask her trainer. Dodd Romero, her second trainer, told Us Weekly, that while their personal training sessions last for an hour four to five times a week, they make sure they hit different body parts each time. He said, "we’ll go until everything’s sore." She is also a fan of combining cardio sessions with her strength training.
She Is Just As Disciplined With Her Eating
Her former trainer, Tracy Anderson, has shared with People, that Jennifer never eats anything that is processed and opts for things that are organic. She shared that Jennifer incorporates greens like spinach and kale and avoids sides like carrots and corn that have higher amounts of starch and sugars. Jennifer also includes essentials like oatmeal, brown rice, quinoa, and sweet potatoes into her meal plan.
Her go-to, however, always has to include protein. Jennifer always begins her day with egg whites and always has meals that include a source of white meat. But she never does any extreme dieting. "Throughout the years I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthier diet," she told People, "I still eat some of the foods I love, but in moderation. I don’t deprive myself."
She Keeps Her Workouts Intense
Dodd Romero shared in an interview a preview of what her workouts look like. For her lower body workouts, they always include the following: Supported lunges with dumbbells into weighted rope crunches, single dumbbell sumo squats into hanging leg raises, weighted leg presses into calf raises, seated leg extensions into weighted lying leg curls, and weighted hip thrusts into calf raises.
She Does It For The Right Reasons
Jennifer shared with InStyle how and why the inspiration behind working out has changed for her throughout the years. She said: “In my 20s and 30s I used to work out but not like I do now. It’s not that I work out more; I just work out harder and smarter. And it doesn’t take me as long as it did in the past. I do it more for my health than I do for looks, which is funny. When you do things for the right reasons, you actually look better!”