Kaia Gerber Vacuums Pantless In Calvin Klein

Getty | Arturo Holmes

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kaia Gerber has been energetically vacuuming her carpets while in a skimpy and no-pants look. The model, 20, is now one of the main celebrity faces fronting the American fashion giant - CK also boasts past and present celebrity ambassadors including Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner, and it looks like Kaia is equally welcome.

In April 2021, the daughter of Cindy Crawford put her supermodel figure on show in her undies and socks while cleaning the house. Perfect for fans and likely doing CK major favors.

Stuns In Edgy Vacuuming Video

Shutterstock | 242987224

Scroll for the footage. It showed Kaia having a blast while listening to music, dancing around in her headphones, and showing off some housekeeping skills. The ex to SNL comedian Pete Davidson was initially seen with just her white Calvin Klein socks captured - the camera eventually zoomed out to show her gathering up dust with her vacuum and wearing a tiny white tank top, plus a likewise minimal pair of white CK briefs.

Kaia wore her signature bob all wavy and a little messy, plus low-key makeup.

See More Photos Below

A caption from Kaia read: "#MYCALVINS for @calvinklein x @heronpreston by @_rubberband... thank you for including me in this campaign, loved every second of this shoot." Over 1.8 million views have been clocked. Kaia has since updated in a similar look complete with socks as she continues her CK grip with 2022 promos. Gerber also fronts brands including Marc Jacobs' fragrances, YSL Beauty, plus Celine.

Fresh Runway Appearance

Getty | Estrop

Fashion Week 2022 has seen the "it" girls in full force, not limited to Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Thylane Blondeau, plus Kaia, who recently walked for Off White, honoring recently-deceased founder and Louis Vuitton face Virgil Abloh.

"For you, V 🕊 @off____white we all felt you there last night. we were all waiting for you to walk through the door. we all love you so much. thank you for your art, you changed the world.VIRGIL FOREVER," she captioned a runway snap.

Opening Prada

Under a week ago, Kaia opened the 2022 Prada show at Milan Fashion Week, going grungey and '90s as she wrote:

"Opening prada @prada. 💛 thank you for the incredible honor of having me back #miucciaprada @rafsimons #olivierrizzo @ashleybrokaw. you all feel like family to me, and the gratitude I have had for all of you from the very beginning is immeasurable by words. from the bottom of my heart, thank you for this very special moment."

