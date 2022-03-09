Rebel Wilson Impresses In Classy Mugler

"I’m here. And I’m going to try my best at the BAFTAS Sunday night," she captioned the upload sitting at over 163,000 likes.
She humorously added: "Does anyone have Robert Pattinson’s number? Wanted to low key invite him…"
Cheered on by friends in the comments, Wilson was showered with compliments for her inspired Mugler looks. "Looking fire and bringing the fire 🔥," said British TV presenter Carly Steel.
"Slay slay slay 🔥🔥🔥," gushed her close pal Hugh Sheridan. Bravo TV star Fredrik Eklund also chimed in, telling her she looked "hot."
One fan noticed an unusual detail about the cut-out Mugler, sounding off in the comments: "Is the second/third one sponsored by QANTAS? It looks like their uniform - great nod to Australian at the BAFTAs 😂You do look gorgeous!"