NBA Rumors: John Wall & Eric Gordon To LA Lakers For Westbrook, THT & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook may remain an official member of the Purple and Gold in the 2021-22 NBA season, but the Lakers seriously considered trading him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. One of the teams that have engaged in a trade discussion with the Lakers was the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers and the Rockets talked about a potential deal involving Westbrook and John Wall before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, the trade failed to materialize after the Lakers refused to give up a future first-round pick.