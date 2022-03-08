Every time Rihanna steps out, she makes a fashion statement, and the 34-year-old billionaire isn't letting pregnancy change that! Someone once speculated the only reason she announced her pregnancy was to wear the revealing outfits she liked without hiding freely, and we're beginning to see reason. The original bad gal is determined to make headlines with every outing making her unborn baby a celebrity, and we're here for it. She did it again in an aqua maternity jumpsuit with matching shoes leaving us speechless.
Rihanna Makes Another Fashion Statement In Cut Out Maternity Jumpsuit
The Latest
Thicc AF
Last Friday, Rihanna graced Caviar Kaspia, Paris, wearing a figure-hugging aqua jumpsuit with her effervescent presence. It had two wide cutouts - one on the left belly and the other on her chest, forming a wide keyhole. She matched her jumpsuit to an oval-framed sunshade and pointed-toe heels in the same color, then topped off the look with an oversized olive green and brown coat. "Thicc," she captioned the shot, referring to her growing baby bump, and the realization hits that our favorite bad gal is becoming a mother right in front of our eyes!
What's The 4-1-1
Now, what's a celebrity Instagram post without the comment section and likes it garners? We snooped through to see what people were saying, and we can tell you it's all 99.9% positive. Lindsay Lohan, BIA, Normani, Symone, Reginae Carter, and more were among the 8.4 million followers who double-tapped to like the picture.
Supportive notes like "Iconic," "Boss Baby (someone else recognizes the potential!)," "My favorite look on you," and more filled the comments.
Rih Can't Stand Herself
Rihanna jokingly captioned her picture, "I can't stand me," while sitting in an over-the-top hip-high boot. The style is reminiscent of her last tour before she went on a music drought when she wore chaps and rompers, only this time she paired her brown boots with blue denim skinny pants.
She paired the look with an oversized two-toned shearling overcoat with a cream hoodie. The caption is a low-key shade at haters who think she's over-the-top with her maternity outfits. We don't mind the extraness, though; after all, she's Rihanna!
Rihanna In Overcoats
Rihanna in faux-fur overcoats should be a separate category in the fashion look-book. Before her bump grew bigger, the business mogul wore low-riding denim pants, a cropped top, and a multicolored overcoat. She paired her outfit with multi-layered gold necklaces reaching down the center of her belly to her pants. Rihanna also covered her curly black hair with a camouflage-print face cap, wore snakeskin sandals, and carried a denim tote purse.