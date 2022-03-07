Larsa Pippen used to be one of Kim Kardashian's closest friends. Find out what her Real Housewives of Miami castmate, Adriana De Moura, is saying about their falling out.
'They Figured Out How Mean She Really Is': 'RHOM' Star Adriana De Moura Discusses Larsa Pippen's Relationship With The Kardashians
Adriana De Moura Addressed Larsa Pippen's Relationship With Kim Kardashian On Instagram
Adriana De Moura recently spoke about her Real Housewives of Miami co-star Larsa Pippen's former friendship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kim Kardashian.
After butting heads with one another throughout the fourth season of the Peacock reality series, with a number of tiffs regarding the alleged surgeries De Moura feels that Pippen has had, De Moura appeared on an episode of S'More Live on Instagram, where she was asked about what she believes the ladies' relationship is like today.
Adriana De Moura Does Not Think They're Friends
After De Moura was asked if she believes Pippen is currently friends with Kardashian and other members of her famous family, De Moura said she does not.
"No. I don't believe they are because they are not following her," De Moura stated. "If they were friends they would be following her. She is just trying to save face. I think they figured out how mean she really is."
Adriana De Moura Shades Larsa Pippen's Character
According to De Moura, she believes Kardashian and her family distanced themselves from Pippen due to Pippen's supposedly mean and shady behavior.
"The Kardashians can be many things but I don't think they like shady mean people," De Moura noted.
Although Pippen would surely argue that she is not shady or mean, she did discuss her former bestie on a number of occasions throughout the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami.
Larsa Pippen Spoke Of The Demise Of Her Friendship With Kim Kardashian On 'RHOM'
During an episode of Real Housewives of Miami in February 2022, Pippen spoke of her former friendship with Kardashian during a cast confessional.
“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,” Pippen shared, according to a report from Page Six at that time. “I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”
The Real Housewives of Miami season four is currently streaming on Peacock.