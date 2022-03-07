Eva Longoria is a famous American actress and producer. She gained prominence after she starred as Gabrielle Solis in the TV series The Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2012. Her role in Desperate Housewives earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series in 2006.
The 46-year-old actress, who is absolutely intentional about her fitness and health, keeps her fans updated with spicy Instagram photos of herself while flaunting her toned body.
Continue reading to behold Eva's toned bikini body at 46.