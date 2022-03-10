The classic television show Friends has been playing on TV screens since the episodes first aired, and reruns can still continuously be watched. The show depicted a group of friends and their close bond as they each pursue their own life and career in the bustling city of New York.

Of course, we all know that in the series, the characters were all very close friends. But on the outside, those friendships are actually very real. Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox played childhood friends in the show, and in real life, the two have an incredibly strong friendship.