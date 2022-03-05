Kim Kardashian Is All Legs In Bed With Cereal

Alexandra Lozovschi

Things were chill at Kim Kardashian's house heading into the weekend, with the now-legally single socialite relaxing in bed for an easy-going selfie sesh with a bowl of cereal. Comfy in SKIMS loungewear, she was glammed up to perfection, putting on a bodacious display on Instagram, with over 2.5 million people appreciating her laid-back look.

Check it out below!

Flaunting Her Curves

She might have been rocking cozy leisurewear, but the 41-year-old was still serving curves in a snug pink bodysuit that accentuated her hourglass shape. With a cinched waist and a button-down design that teased a peek at her chest, the ribbed number had short briefs exposing her thighs and legs, as well as long fitted sleeves highlighting her slender arms.

Going barefoot in the five-part update, Kim wore her hair pulled back into a sleek, tight style, allowing her beautiful facial features to come to light. Not much else was featured in the snaps, with the only objects around being her phone, cereal bowl, and remote control.

See the photos below!

Hanging Out

Reclined on her side, Kim posed up a storm for an unseen photographer and later turned the camera on herself to snap a selfie of her makeup, which included nude-pink lipstick and voluminous lashes. The KKW Beauty mogul then flaunted her 24-inch waist as she sat up in bed eating cereal, with her caption reading: "Selfies 🤳🏼and cereal 🥣 kinda night."

Although the monochrome-bordering-on-austere interior was reminiscent of her Calabasas marital home, the entrepreneur and reality star was most likely elsewhere, given the recent headlines of her romantic weekend getaway with her new beau, Pete Davidson, 28.

Friends and fans were quick to shower the recently divorced mother-of-four with compliments, with the share garnering a "like" from Hailey Bieber.

"Pretty in pink!" said model Nicole Williams English.

"Loved this glam!!" chimed in celebrity MUA Ash K Holm.

Prada Gig

She may have treated herself to a weekend off, with numerous media reports placing Kim and Pete at the posh Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A. on Friday. Still, the SKIMS and KWW Beauty owner has been hard at work lately after scoring a lucrative gig with Prada. Repping the Italian fashion house at events and all over social media, Kim has been dropping fire looks on the Gram, and they were all about oversized leather.

Sitting front-row at the Prada FW22 show for Milan Fashion Week, she stunned in a yellow-lime set comprised of floor-length pants and a longline jacket with attached gloves. Wearing a gray trench coat on top and trendy shades, she posted several snaps of the outfit, including one with fashion editor Carine Roitfeld.

In another, less covered-up Milan Fashion Week ensemble, Kim flashed her abs and black bra in unbuttoned overalls for an elevator and rooftop photoshoot. Switching things up with caramel instead of lime, she kept the bulky, floor-length Prada look, scoring 3 million likes with the outfit.

Balenciaga, Baby

Her Prada collab comes hot on the heels of Kim cementing her relationship with Balenciaga. The makeup mogul is now a global brand ambassador for the Spanish luxury label and has starred in its newest campaign kicking off her "Balenciaga era."

"I had a Balmain era, I had a Givenchy era, and this is my Balenciaga era..." she told The New York Times after her Fashion Icon of 2021 win at last year's People's Choice Awards, to which she wore a skintight Balenciaga skirt-jumpsuit with a lace bra on top.

Rocking the brand at the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening on March 3, where she turned heads in a biker jacket and tight leather pants with a coquettish mini purse, as seen above, Kim announced her partnership with Balenciaga exactly a month prior, dropping two photos from the new campaign.

In the pictures, she looked sophisticated in a cozy leopard coat with the label's Le Cagole purse and matching boots. Changing into the sleek Hourglass coat, she paired it with black boots and a white handbag.

