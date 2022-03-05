Kim Kardashian Is All Legs In Bed With Cereal

She may have treated herself to a weekend off, with numerous media reports placing Kim and Pete at the posh Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A. on Friday. Still, the SKIMS and KWW Beauty owner has been hard at work lately after scoring a lucrative gig with Prada. Repping the Italian fashion house at events and all over social media, Kim has been dropping fire looks on the Gram, and they were all about oversized leather.
Sitting front-row at the Prada FW22 show for Milan Fashion Week, she stunned in a yellow-lime set comprised of floor-length pants and a longline jacket with attached gloves. Wearing a gray trench coat on top and trendy shades, she posted several snaps of the outfit, including one with fashion editor Carine Roitfeld.
In another, less covered-up Milan Fashion Week ensemble, Kim flashed her abs and black bra in unbuttoned overalls for an elevator and rooftop photoshoot. Switching things up with caramel instead of lime, she kept the bulky, floor-length Prada look, scoring 3 million likes with the outfit.