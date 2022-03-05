NBA power couple Steph and Ayesha Curry are back with a new show, "About Last Night" on HBO Max, set to give fans a closer look at their love life. Who doesn't like an opportunity to get to know your favorite stars better? The Currys share their platform with other celebrity couples, and they play trivia games to see who knows their partners best. There's nothing like a head-to-head competition to bring out the overachiever in everyone.
Ayesha And Steph Curry Debut New Show 'About Last Night' On HBO Max
Star-Studded Cast
Steph told
Notable guests on the show include actresses and actors Niecy Nash, Ginnifer Goodwin, Mark Duplass, Jessica Betts, Josh Dallas, Terry Crews, and more. NBA stars also feature on the " All Unfiltered Part Couples Therapy, Part Game Show."
Ayesha's Secret Key Is Listening
When Collider asked how they could succeed working together, Ayesha replied saying,
"I think listening is very important. We worked really hard on creating a safe space for everybody that came through. And not taking ourselves too seriously really helped make everybody comfortable. I think that was key for us."
Based on some of the clips we've seen, we can attest to that fact, like one where Steph mimics his wife's twerking dance style.
There's A $25,000 Grand Prize At Stake!
The Currys upped the ante in their game show by attaching a $25,00 Grand Prize to the games. The winnings then go to the champion couple's favorite charity (since they're rich after all and don't need the money.) It's a classic case of Win-Win.
While Ayesha sits on the official host Sofa, Steph serves as the bartender of the day serving drinks to quench the guests' thirst as his wife fires them with questions. That's a solid partnership if you ask us.
Still Going Strong
Outside their interesting TV show, Ayesha and Steph took a couple's quiz with GQ Sports (we guess that's their thing now), where the NBA 3-pointer revealed his one-on-one dream match. They also shared other intimate details and fun facts with fans, and it's nice to see that ten years of marriage hasn't doused their fire. They celebrated their 10th anniversary with a vow renewal amid rumors of trouble in paradise.