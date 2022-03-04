Alexandra Daddario Goes Leggy In Sparkling Dolce & Gabbana

Snapped against a verdant backdrop that complemented her green outfit and makeup, Daddario flaunted her lean legs in a seductive profile pose. Dangling her fuzzy heels in one hand and holding a drink in the other, she peered into the camera with an intense gaze and parted her lips in a sultry expression.

Things got even steamier in the following slides, which captured the San Andreas actress from the front, revealing she was topless underneath the sparkly jacket. One suggestive snap saw her censoring her bare chest with a heart symbol, with the edited-in detail adding color to the black-and-white photo. Her abs were also out in the image, exposed by her clingy briefs that rose just below her navel.

In the third picture, Daddario covered her modesty with a strategically placed hand, shooting a tantalizing look at the lens as she held up her crystal glass with an elegant gesture. The entire shoot oozed sex-appeal and sophistication, going viral with over 2.2 million likes.