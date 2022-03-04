Alexandra Daddario Goes Leggy In Sparkling Dolce & Gabbana

Daddario, who was rocking Dolce & Gabbana as early as 2013, going floral in a white miniskirt and green lace top at the Giffoni Film Festival that year, previously collaborated with Geris and Santos for two other shoots featuring eye-popping D&G.
Going sheer in black mesh adorned with glimmering crystals, the Percy Jackson star posed in a marble bathtub, keeping it classy with a solid black underlay beneath the see-through dress.
The actress switched things up with a princess look for a kitchen photoshoot with yellow dishwashing gloves. Looking flawless in a strapless cream corset dress with an ample tulle skirt, she was photographed by the window in a pensive pose holding up a kitchen sponge and snuggling a dog.
Joining her for the shoot was Gerry, the canine companion of her BFF, former roommate, and Lost Girls and Love Hotels co-star, Morgan Nalley, who often pals around with Daddario's rescue dog, Eunice.