UFC News: Nate Diaz Reveals Condition Before Fighting Conor McGregor For Third Time

It has been nine months since UFC welterweight contender Nate Diaz last fought in the Octagon. At UFC 263, Diaz engaged in a thrilling five-round match against Leon Edwards. Though Edwards dominated the first four rounds of their fight, Diaz managed to give him a good beating in the fifth round. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for him to win as Edwards defeated him via unanimous decision.

With one match left on his UFC contract, many people are interested to know who Diaz would face in what he described as his retirement fight.