UFC News: Nate Diaz Reveals Condition Before Fighting Conor McGregor For Third Time

Getty | Josh Hedges

Sports
JB Baruelo

It has been nine months since UFC welterweight contender Nate Diaz last fought in the Octagon. At UFC 263, Diaz engaged in a thrilling five-round match against Leon Edwards. Though Edwards dominated the first four rounds of their fight, Diaz managed to give him a good beating in the fifth round. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for him to win as Edwards defeated him via unanimous decision.

With one match left on his UFC contract, many people are interested to know who Diaz would face in what he described as his retirement fight.

Dana White On Nate Diaz's Next Fight

Getty | Brandon Magnus

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, UFC President Dana White talked about several interesting topics, including potential opponents for Diaz. White admitted that they are currently working on a possible bout between Diaz and former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, but they are also not closing their doors on the trilogy fight between Diaz and former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

"We're still working on [the Diaz-Poirier] fight. That fight's not done yet. I wouldn't count out a Conor-Nate 3. Listen, I'd be shocked if that fight didn't happen again," White said.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Send Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga & Jordan Poole To Lakers For LeBron James

Nate Diaz Reacts On Dana White's Statement

Getty | Christian Petersen

The trilogy fight between Diaz and McGregor is one of the highly-anticipated fights in the world of mixed martial arts. Since UFC 202, MMA fans have been waiting for Diaz and McGregor to settle their score in the Octagon. Unfortunately, as of now, Diaz doesn't seem to be interested in fighting "The Notorious" again. On Twitter, Diaz responded to White's statements, saying that if McGregor wants to face him in the Octagon, he should first end his losing streak and prove that he's in perfect shape.

"Conor’s gonna have to get him some wins and prove he’s not so fragile first," Diaz said.

Nate Diaz Targeting Dustin Poirier

Getty | Alberto E. Rodriguez

While he's not completely closing his doors on the potential trilogy fight between him and McGregor, Diaz currently has his eyes on another fighter at the UFC lightweight division. In the past months, Diaz has been urging the UFC to schedule a match between him and Poirier.

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now,” Diaz said. “Like I’ve been trying to. If there’s any mix-up it’s him, and them, and the game. I want the fight now. What’s up Dana White? Let’s get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I’m done with it.”

Dana White On Conor McGregor's Return

Getty | Icon Sportswire

McGregor has been on the sideline since suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Poirier at UFC 264. In the first round of their fight, McGregor broke his leg which rendered him unable to continue the match. As of now, "The Notorious" has already shown a massive improvement in his rehabilitation and hinted at the possibility of a July return in the Octagon.

However, White believes it would take longer before fans see McGregor fight again in the UFC. During his interview with TMZ Sports, White said that he's expecting McGregor to return "in early fall."

