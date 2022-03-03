NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Donovan Mitchell For Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish & Multiple Draft Picks

After establishing an incredible performance last year, most people were expecting the New York Knicks to make a huge noise in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, the Knicks have failed to live up to expectations and as of now, they are nothing but huge disappointments. Despite improving their roster last summer, the Knicks are noticeably struggling to consistently win games.

So far, the Knicks are on a six-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 12 in the Eastern Conference with a 25-37 record. If they want to become a relevant team again next season, the Knicks should strongly consider upgrading their roster around RJ Barrett in the 2022 NBA offseason.