NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Donovan Mitchell For Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish & Multiple Draft Picks

After establishing an incredible performance last year, most people were expecting the New York Knicks to make a huge noise in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, the Knicks have failed to live up to expectations and as of now, they are nothing but huge disappointments. Despite improving their roster last summer, the Knicks are noticeably struggling to consistently win games.

So far, the Knicks are on a six-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 12 in the Eastern Conference with a 25-37 record. If they want to become a relevant team again next season, the Knicks should strongly consider upgrading their roster around RJ Barrett in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Knicks Plan To Target Donovan Mitchell

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

In the past months, the Knicks have already been linked to several big names who are expected to be available on the trading block next summer. These include All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. According to Steve Popper of Newsday, Knicks executive vice president William Wesley has been "selling his plan" to acquire Mitchell from the Jazz in the 2022 NBA offseason.

"According to the same person who pointed to Wesley's criticism of Thibodeau, Wesley has been selling his plan, one that eventually will land Utah's Donovan Mitchell, a New York native. But this is not schmoozing a high school player and steering him to a college of choice, and it's not so simple even if the relationships are in place. Rose served as a former agent for Mitchell and the front office also inserted Johnnie Bryant as associate head coach after Bryant served as an assistant in Utah."

Proposed Knicks-Jazz Trade

Getty | Alex Goodlett

Mitchell may not be viewed on the same level as Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and James Harden, but targeting him would require the Knicks to pay the king's ransom. To convince the Jazz to send Mitchell to Big Apple, the Knicks should be prepared to offer any player not named RJ Barrett. In a recent article, Adam Kester of Fansided's Daily Knicks came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to get Mitchell without giving up Barrett.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, three future first-round picks, and three future second-round picks to the Jazz in exchange for Mitchell.

Path To Building A Title Contender

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

Bringing Mitchell to New York would be a major step for the Knicks towards building a legitimate title contender in New York. As an Eastern Conference executive told Tim Bontemps of ESPN, the Knicks are still looking for their "first guy." Mitchell may still have plenty of things that he needs to work on his game but in the past seasons, he has proven that he's capable of leading a team. After acquiring Mitchell, the Knicks should explore other ways to solidify their core around him and Barrett next summer.

Why The Jazz Would Make The Trade

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

The proposed blockbuster trade with the Knicks would be worth exploring for the Jazz if Mitchell's relationship with Rudy Gobert worsens and he already wants out of the team. Instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar on their roster, the suggested deal would allow the Jazz to trade Mitchell for another All-Star caliber player in Randle, two young and promising talents in Quickley and Reddish, and six future draft assets. If things go south in their first season without Mitchell, the Jazz would have the assets that they need to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

