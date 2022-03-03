Elizabeth Hurley Impresses In Braless Minidress

Elizabeth Hurley pulled out all the stops in a flashy and very bright minidress as she updated her Instagram back in December 2021. The 56-year-old bikini bombshell slipped out of her swimwear and into something ready for the club, although plenty of interviews have confirmed Hurley has been spending the pandemic at home.

Posting as she shouted out luxury Italian label Versace, the Austin Powers star flaunted her killer curves in her braless look, one gaining plenty of likes - including a celebrity one. Check it out below.