Elizabeth Hurley Impresses In Braless Minidress

Elizabeth Hurley pulled out all the stops in a flashy and very bright minidress as she updated her Instagram back in December 2021. The 56-year-old bikini bombshell slipped out of her swimwear and into something ready for the club, although plenty of interviews have confirmed Hurley has been spending the pandemic at home.

Posting as she shouted out luxury Italian label Versace, the Austin Powers star flaunted her killer curves in her braless look, one gaining plenty of likes - including a celebrity one. Check it out below.

Stuns In Sizzling Minidress

Scroll for the photo, one showing the ex to Hugh Grant swinging a hip as she smiled. Likely in her Herefordshire, UK mansion, the swimwear designer stunned amid regal and plush furnishings, also backed by a gilt-framed oil painting. Liz highlighted her cleavage in a low-cut and purple-pink minidress, one boasting a hip slit and partially-sheer fabrics - plenty of skin was on show.

The British beauty further donned silvery and sparkly head accessories - kind of a hairband - and it made sense. The post came just after Christmas.

Taking to her caption, Liz wrote: "Happy Christmas!! Distracted from my #ankleinjury by whom I got in my stocking 😘😘😘🎄🎄🎄 @versace @donatella_versace." Over 280,000 likes have now been left, including one from model Irina Shayk. Hurley then shared her first bikini snap of 2022, throwing in her sense of humor and writing:

"Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean - just before I sprained my silly ankle. Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself."

Life In Lockdown

Elizabeth made her pandemic unique - virtual travels via her Instagram took fans along to different destinations for each post, and the updates generally came as promo for her Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand. The reality behind the posts was Hurley stuck at home with eight family members - she was so worried about them contracting COVID, she hesitated on getting essentials.

Putting Family First

Speaking to Hello, the star revealed: “There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems." She added:

“I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe, and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

