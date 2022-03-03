Rebel Wilson Has Time Of Her Life Celebrating Birthday

Having turned 42 on March 2, Rebel Wilson celebrated her big day in Los Cabos, Mexico with a host of friends and, judging from updates she's been dropping on Instagram, the party was an absolute riot.

Giving fans a taste of the rambunctious festivities -- capped with sombreros, Mariachi, and the traditional piñata -- in a video shared yesterday, the Perfect Pitch star appeared to have the time of her life as she took in a fireworks show with her buddies, which included Australian actor Hugh Sheridan and British TV presenter Carly Steel.

Scroll to watch the clip!

Gucci Babe

Showing off her 77-pound weight loss in a tight Gucci dress -- the same black number with a mesh top and sleeves she wore for Super Bowl Weekend -- Wilson kicked off the reel with a shot of the beach before moving on to share glimpses of her boisterous birthday bash. Portrayed with a glamorous black-and-gold sombrero, she was brimming with joy as pink fireworks filled the night sky.

Partying it up at the luxurious One&Only Palmilla beach resort, the Australian actress gathered everyone out on the patio to enjoy the light display by a cozy firepit. Seen clapping in the backdrop, Sheridan, 36, looked dapper in a stylish black shirt and white blazer paired with a yellow sombrero. Likewise, Steel, 39, looked gorgeous in a yellow sundress with mesh inserts as she danced it up with the birthday girl.

Keep going for the post!

Entertainment

Beach Party

The 80-second video also gave viewers a peek at the balloon-decked lounge area all set for the party, as well as the Mariachi band present to serenade the lady of the hour. The footage later cut to Wilson going to town on a piñata and snuggling for a selfie video with Sheridan, who wore her sombrero and a red rose on his lapel.

Ending the clip with a couple of group shots -- one backed by fireworks and the other in front of the fire pit the morning after -- Wilson turned the camera on herself to say she "loved" her exotic birthday party. Watch it below!

Bonus Video!

instagram | Rebel Wilson

Scoring the video to Ruby Keeler and Dick Powell's "42nd Street," the Aussie actress quipped in her caption: "Well I’m now on 42nd street!"

Wilson added: "Thank you again @oneandonlypalmilla @ooresorts for having me and some great mates at your spectacular resort to celebrate!"

The Cats star uploaded a second video of the gang posing against the backdrop of fireworks. Trading their swanky party outfits for casual shorts and sundresses, the group huddled together for photos before turning around to watch the fireworks. Going leggy in pistachio-green leisurewear, Wilson was standing right next to Sheridan, who planted a kiss on her forehead.

"Biggest birthday surprise with these besties # Cabo Capers," she captioned the clip. Watch it below!

Friends Celebrate Her On Insta

instagramStories | Carly Steel

Wilson flew her friends to Mexico in a private jet a few days ahead of the party. Landing in Los Cabos in the weekend, she posted a snap with everyone on the airplane staircase, followed up by a slideshow in which Sheridan was mixing cocktails from a drink cart poolside.

"Spending my One&Only birthday this year at the One&Only Palmilla," she captioned the photos, wherein she cut a youthful figure in skinny jeans and a green blazer worn over a white top.

Her friends also shared a bounty of snaps from the Mexican getaway, honoring Wilson on their timeline. Posting footage from the plane ride, as well as shots of the birthday cake decorated with cacti, Sheridan wrote: "Happy birthday to you @rebelwilson I love you to the moon and back. I am beyond proud of you and I can’t wait to see you crush the BAFTAS."

Likewise, Steel uploaded a carousel of photos from the four-day festivities, in which Wilson showed off her trim figure in two chic outfits -- a black minidress with cut-out embroidery and a flattering red miniskirt paired with a low-cut black top.

"Happy Birthday to my brilliant beautiful badass boss babe bestie @rebelwilson 💕," Steel celebrated her friend in the lengthy caption, adding: "having a front row seat to watching you achieve your goals and make your dreams come true has been the greatest gift, and the best is yet to come starting with the Baftas!"

The Entertainment Tonight host continued: "Through highs and lows you bring the fun and make everything an adventure. I'm so lucky to have you in my life 🥰 Here's to many more adventures, hijinks and shenanigans!"

