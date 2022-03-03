Rebel Wilson Has Time Of Her Life Celebrating Birthday

Wilson flew her friends to Mexico in a private jet a few days ahead of the party. Landing in Los Cabos in the weekend, she posted a snap with everyone on the airplane staircase, followed up by a slideshow in which Sheridan was mixing cocktails from a drink cart poolside.

"Spending my One&Only birthday this year at the One&Only Palmilla," she captioned the photos, wherein she cut a youthful figure in skinny jeans and a green blazer worn over a white top.

Her friends also shared a bounty of snaps from the Mexican getaway, honoring Wilson on their timeline. Posting footage from the plane ride, as well as shots of the birthday cake decorated with cacti, Sheridan wrote: "Happy birthday to you @rebelwilson I love you to the moon and back. I am beyond proud of you and I can’t wait to see you crush the BAFTAS."

Likewise, Steel uploaded a carousel of photos from the four-day festivities, in which Wilson showed off her trim figure in two chic outfits -- a black minidress with cut-out embroidery and a flattering red miniskirt paired with a low-cut black top.

"Happy Birthday to my brilliant beautiful badass boss babe bestie @rebelwilson 💕," Steel celebrated her friend in the lengthy caption, adding: "having a front row seat to watching you achieve your goals and make your dreams come true has been the greatest gift, and the best is yet to come starting with the Baftas!"

The Entertainment Tonight host continued: "Through highs and lows you bring the fun and make everything an adventure. I'm so lucky to have you in my life 🥰 Here's to many more adventures, hijinks and shenanigans!"