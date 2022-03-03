Melissa Gorga Lifts Skirt And Asks 'Are You Ready'

Getty | Taylor Hill

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

"Bravo TV wifey" Melissa Gorga got flirty on Instagram yesterday while announcing a three-hour stint on the channel. Sharing a poolside photo with hubby Joe Gorga, the 42-year-old reality star lifted up her skirt and taunted fans with her toned legs, earning close to 63,000 likes for the alluring display.

Check it out below!

The Latest

Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Grilled Over Invasion Of Ukraine

NBA News: Draymond Green Rips Lakers Fans For Booing Their Team

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Tobias Harris This Summer

NBA News: Lakers' Frank Vogel Refuses To Throw The Towel Despite Terrible Season

Pretty In Pink

Getty | Gotham

Serving style in a pink ombre sundress with a strappy black top and a handkerchief hemline, Melissa hiked up her ample skirt to showcase her chiseled pins, highlighted by sparkling chain heels in gold. Adding extra bling with chunky bracelets and a layered necklace adorning her décolletage, she leaned forward to the camera and gave fans a peek at her cleavage.

Meanwhile, Joe rocked a casual all-white look, sporting summer pants, sneakers, and a T-shirt. He held a loving hand on his wife's waist and smiled at the camera, with the backdrop showing a serene ocean view at twilight.

Scroll to see the photo!

Entertainment

Lindsey Vonn At Super Bowl Asks Usain Bolt 'Who's Faster?'

By chisom

Melissa Gorga Marathon

Giphy | Slice

In the caption, Melissa hyped up a trio of Bravo shows airing last night, including Real Housewives of New Jersey, the 2021-released Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, with Joe joining her on TV for the Cohen-hosted talk show.

"Are you Ready for 3 hours of Melissa Gorga on @bravotv?!!" she wrote, sparking excitement among fans.

"Sounds like one hell of a marathon!" said one person, with RHOM star Larsa Pippen dropping a heart in the comments.

Keep going for the post!

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

Bonus Group Shots

Getty | Rodrigo Varela

Melissa added a few group shots with her castmates, including a photo with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, in which the ladies rocked pink dresses in either floral or solid prints. Huddled up poolside, they appeared to be in the same location, with a lounge area and a pool cabana decked in fairy lights visible in the background.

In another snap, Melissa stuck to her pink look in a pastel maxi dress with cut-out sides for a kitchen pose with Margaret Josephs, Traci Lynn Johnson, and Jackie Goldschneider. Margaret and Traci both rocked blue, showing off their legs in a floral romper and shorts and crop top, respectively, while Jackie went neutral in a beige mini skirt and cropped jacket.

Lastly, Melissa included a selfie with everyone chilling in the pool, in which she glowed in a super low-cut white swimsuit and trendy shield sunglasses. Scroll through the embed below to see all the pics!

Sultry Follow-Up

Shutterstock | 644176

Tensions have been brewing on RHONJ lately. From a recent catfight between Melissa and Jennifer Aydin to Joe's recent revelations about the Gia Giudice drama and Melissa's beef with Teresa, fans tuning in to the show last night had plenty to catch up on.

In a follow-up post, Melissa asked her audience about their "thoughts on last night?!" once again serving curves on the social media platform. Dialing up the sultriness in skintight leather, she poured her figure into a brown minidress, posing by a bar with a drink in hand. She also included a studio shot from What Happens Live, as well as a red carpet snap of the same look.

Read Next

Must Read

Mikaela Shiffrin And Chloe Kim Share Their Go-To Meals

WWE's Sasha Banks Stuns Social Media Followers With Brand New Hairstyle

Model And Surfer Anastasia Ashley Flaunts Toned Figure In Bikini Snapshot

Amelia Gray Responds To Criticism & Claims Her Mom Lisa Rinna 'Forced' Her To Be On 'RHOBH'

Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Miu Miu Bra Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.