While the 40-year-old loves getting involved in a wholesome workout routine, she understands and listens to her body. This means Serena knows when not to overwork herself. The star mom relayed that her favorite cardio was running, but she had to listen to her body first to know if her knees could take the pressure or not. Serena stated:

“After playing tennis for so many years, you just wear and tear down your knees, so the elliptical has been growing on me, too.”

Workouts are not the only measures she takes to stay healthy. The mom-of-one shared she has been on-and-off vegan diets for years. She recalled going vegan for six years and then opting out. However, Serena stated that she now balances her dieting between going vegan and having eggs on some days.