"Mr Armani has chosen to not use any music at the Giorgio Armani Fall Winter 2022-23 show as a sign of respect to the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine."

Following the tragic occurrence in Ukraine currently, the Creative Director of Armani, Giorgio Armani himself, decided to forgo the customary music on the runway. Through his translator at the beginning of his show, He said, "Silence speaks louder than words. I think the clothes became even more powerful through the silence."

Armani's sentiments align with Lady Gaga's, and we can see why she would wear a piece from his collection - like minds, like values.