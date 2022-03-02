Miley Cyrus In Thigh-Highs Goes Sheer For Gucci

Singer Miley Cyrus is getting carried around in thigh-high stockings and some pretty sheer clothing as she continues to promote the Gucci brand she fronts. The 29-year-old made headlines in 2021 as the luxury Italian label cherry-picked her to promote its fragrances, and it looks like that was just the start.

The latest sees the "Slide Away" singer in full promo mode for a Gucci fashion campaign, and it came with bunny ears, a bra, and plenty of energy as Miley updated her Instagram. Check it out below.