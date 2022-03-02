Miley Cyrus In Thigh-Highs Goes Sheer For Gucci

Shutterstock | 3316133

Entertainment
Geri Green

Singer Miley Cyrus is getting carried around in thigh-high stockings and some pretty sheer clothing as she continues to promote the Gucci brand she fronts. The 29-year-old made headlines in 2021 as the luxury Italian label cherry-picked her to promote its fragrances, and it looks like that was just the start.

The latest sees the "Slide Away" singer in full promo mode for a Gucci fashion campaign, and it came with bunny ears, a bra, and plenty of energy as Miley updated her Instagram. Check it out below.

The Latest

Donatella Teams With Hadid Sisters For Versace Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Nets, Ben Simmons To Lakers In Proposed Blockbuster Deal

'West Side Story' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Gaffes, Viral Moments That Marked Joe Biden's SOTU

Jennifer Hudson Impresses In Floral Vera Wang Dress

Gucci Love Campaign

Getty | Theo Wargo

Scroll for photos. Cyrus is followed by 161 million on Instagram, where she posted on February 21. The blonde was all attitude as she was carried high up in the air and at night - the crowd supporting her included a topless male, plus others clad in casual wear.

Miley didn't go casual. The "Prisoner" hitmaker flaunted her toned legs in patterned and black sheer stockings rising to her thighs, also donning a racy see-through bra to match. A fluffy white coat with a waist detail that might have been a miniskirt completed the look also given flourishes via a mask with bunny ears. Yellow high heels offered pops of color.

Entertainment

Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

By chisom

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Miley used hashtags to write "Gucci Love Parade," gaining over 1.1 million likes. Subsequent photos accompanying the theme also included the singer eating cake and partying while in a black crop top as she wrote: "Au naturel."

Miley joins the slew of celebrities now acting as ambassadors for designer brands. Netflix star HoYeon Jung and athlete Eileen Gu have been tapped by Louis Vuitton, with singer Dua Lipa now fronting Versace alongside supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid. Meanwhile, Lourdes Leon is the face of Mugler.

Lindsey Vonn At Super Bowl Asks Usain Bolt 'Who's Faster?'

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Kicked Off With Fragrances

Shutterstock | 564025

Miley marked her Gucci join in summer 2021, writing: "It is with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. @Gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction."

Fans Loving It

Miley's Gucci post quickly gained a like from YouTuber Tana Mongeau. "Wow," one fan wrote. A comment even came in from Amazon Music - the company said the photo gave them "Party In The USA" vibes. Miley has, separately, updated to show support for Ukraine amid the recent Russian invasion.

Read Next

Must Read

Anna Kendrick's Best Kristen Stewart Impression

Hailey Bieber's Dating History: The Names She Was Linked To Before Marrying Justin

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Zion Williamson For Trade Package Centered On Tyrese Maxey

Lindsey Vonn And P.K. Subban Sell Beverly Hills Villa For $6.9 Million

Alexandra Daddario Dazzles In Braless Versace Dress For SAG Awards

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.